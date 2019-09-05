LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is showing President Neeli Bendapudi just how much she's appreciated. The board of trustees voted to reward her for working nonstop to change the university by giving her a $95,000 raise.



Bendapudi, who was hired in April 2018 after scandal plagued the school, was paid an initial salary of $650,000. She also received a second-year bonus of $130,000.



The board agreed to raise her annual salary to $725,000 and her bonus to $150,000. The changes begin on July 1.

