LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville listed the findings of their report that ultimately led to the firing of longtime men’s tennis Coach Rex Ecarma.

The investigating spanned three months with the following findings:

According to the report, Ecarma pressured players to play through injuries, required them to play outdoors in near-freezing temperatures and didn’t pay attention to dietary needs.

He engaged in unprofessional bullying behavior towards student-athletes and employees.

He made inappropriate comments that were based on nationality, ethnicity, and gender.

Made players participate in activities over the four hours a day or 20 hours per week rule.

Withheld gear and equipment during the recruiting process.

Ecarma was fired without cause last week after 29 years leading the program and will get the full amount of his contract.

Editor's Note: The headline of this story initially read "soccer coach". This has been corrected.

