Campus community petitions UofL to reconsider COVID-19 guidelines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An online petition asking University of Louisville officials to improve COVID-19 safety measures has gained the support of nearly 1,500 signers.

"The Petition to Keep all Cardinals Safe" was written by faculty, staff and graduate workers who are a part of the UofL chapter of the United Campus Workers of Kentucky union.

The petition has six demands, but the UCW said its focus right now is on protecting the community's health.

The group is calling on the university to allow instructors to move their courses online and allow employees who can work remote or partially remote to do so at their discretion. They sent the petition to interim-president Lori Gonzalez on Jan. 12.

"If we are going to espouse our Cardinal principals, especially the Community of Care we need to act like it," graduate teaching assistant Sarah French said.

UofL announced prior to the start of the 2022 spring semester that it would return to in-person instruction despite the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County.

The university cited its 91% vaccination rate among members of the campus community and the omicron variant's milder cases of infection as some reasons for a return to in-person learning .

In their announcement, the university told faculty that if their course was listed as in-person when students were choosing their schedules, the class must remain in-person.

"Yes there are some students who prefer in person instruction, but we can do online well and we are only asking for some flexibility temporarily," assistant professor of English, Dr. Andrea Olinger said.

Under the current guidelines, the only way an in-person course could go remote would be if the instructor tested positive for COVID-19.

A university spokesperson said that UofL is "committed to in-person learning."

The spokesperson said that in-room instruction has been deemed safe, especially for vaccinated individuals, and students perform better when courses are offered face-to-face.

They said if faculty want to change their course's mode of teaching, the plans must be first discussed and approved on a case-by-case basis by their department's chair. Instructors who change their classes without approval could face discipline from the university.

"Because the science shows that classroom learning is safe and more effective," the spokesperson said. "We feel it is vital to provide the best educational experience possible for our students."

"With omicron being so contagious it just feels really different and scary," Olinger said.

UCW's petition also calls for weekly testing for unvaccinated people instead of monthly, hazard pay for frontline workers, and for the university to provide KN95 masks and at-home test kits.

This week, the university did begin providing two KN95 masks per person at several locations on campus.

“The information is a little murky and to reuse them you need a sufficient number of them to use safety protocols like rotation," French said.

Wednesday, the UCW sent the petition and their demands to the university's administration.

"Just let people do what they need to do to stay safe during this spike, they will be able to be better teachers and students will feel safer too," Olinger said.

The UCW's is requesting a response from interim-president Lori Gonzalez by Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. They said they would be meeting the same night.

