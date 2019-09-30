LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Basketball season is just around the corner and Louisville men’s basketball is ready for some action.

University officials say the Red-White scrimmage will take place on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.

Tickets are on sale for $10 and can be purchased at the UofL Ticket Office near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium (2800 South Floyd Street) and will also be sold prior to the game against Boston College on Oct. 5.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster.

