UofL Men's Basketball names new public address announcer

UofL announced that Lance McGarvey, a UofL alumni, will fill the role. McGarvey served as the stadium voice for Louisville City FC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has found their new public address announcer for men's basketball games at the KFC Yum! Center following the departure of Sean Moth, the Cardinals' public address announcer for the past 21 years.

UofL has tapped Lance McGarvey, an experienced announcer and University of Louisville graduate, as the new PA announcer.

McGarvey has already been in place for three games this season, including the last two home events, and will continue moving forward, according to a release.

McGarvey graduated from UofL in 1994 and has served as the stadium voice for Louisville City FC since 2015. He will also have the same role for Racing Louisville FC, the new National Women's Soccer League team.

Congrats.... first game At UofL I heard him do was Prairie View.... NBA voice..... great hire. https://t.co/rz1GzQjeGi — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) January 7, 2021

Prior to working in Louisville, McGarvey was the PA announcer for men's and women's basketball at IU Southeast for nearly 10 years.

McGarvey grew up in Owensboro before moving to Louisville to attend UofL and has stayed in the city since that time.

