UofL to compete in Maui Jim Maui Invitational in 2022

The Cards join a strong field of teams including Ohio State and Arkansas for the 2022 in-season tournament. The last time UofL competed in the tourney was 2004.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the University of Louisville (UofL) Senior Associate Athletic Director, Kenny Klein, the men's basketball team will participate in the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Since 1984, the Maui Invitational has served as one of the premier early-season basketball tournament. Teams that have participated in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational throughout the event's history own 69 of the 81 NCAA championships, and seven of those schools have gone on to win the national championship after competing in Maui earlier in the season.

The Cardinals join a tough field of programs that include Arkansas, Arizona, Cincinnati, Creighton, Ohio State, San Diego State and Texas Tech.

The collection of teams in the field boasts a combined 237 NCAA Tournament appearances, 36 Final Four berths, 8 NCAA Tournament Championship Titles, and one AP Coach of the Year winner.

This is not an April Fools’ joke…



We’re going to Maui in 2022 😎https://t.co/jWLjzyN3kR — Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) April 1, 2021

This will be the Cards' fourth appearance in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational and first in 18 years.

In its last time as a participant in 2004, UofL lost to Iowa before beating host Chaminade and Stanford. Louisville was also a participant in 1989 and 2000.

“The Maui Jim Maui Invitational strives to bring the best college basketball teams and talent to the island of Maui and set the precedent for the rest of the season,” Tournament Chairman Dave Odom said. “The 2022 field is no exception, and we could not be more excited to return to our home yet again at the Lahaina Civic Center and show these teams the magic of Maui.”

Travel packages for the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be available at a later date.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.