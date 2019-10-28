LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football’s placekicker Blanton Creque will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL.

Officials say the Shelbyville native received the injury to his left knee after attempting to make a tackle late in Saturday’s game against Virginia.

Creque finished the 2019 season with a team high 57 points after hitting 8 of 11 field goal attempts and was a perfect 33 for 33 on extra point attempts.

The senior ends his career with 310 points, the third most in school history.

Creque is expected to have surgery this week, according to UofL.