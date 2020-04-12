UofL men's basketball game against UNCG cancelled due to positive COVID-19 test

The positive test was discovered after Thursday's testing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's men's basketball game scheduled for Friday against UNC Greensboro has been cancelled and team related activities have been paused indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test, as well as contact tracing with members of the program.

The positive test in UofL's program was discovered after Thursday's testing.

“We are adhering to the ACC and university protocols, and will monitor the matter day-to-day,” said UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra.

Here's more from UofL:

The pause follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals' "Tier 1" individuals, which consists of players, coaches, team managers and staff. The positive test result came from today's testing.

Louisville went 4-0 in their bubble event, but several games this week have been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Cards' next game scheduled is Wednesday at Wisconsin.

