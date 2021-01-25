Louisville men's basketball reenters AP Top 25

UofL women's team remains No. 1 in the country after holding off Syracuse and Wake Forest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men's basketball team has reentered AP's Top 25 following a win over Duke.

Louisville's Carlik Jones scored 19 points in the second half to bring the Blue Devils their third straight loss of the season, elevating the Cards to No. 25 in the Associated Press poll.

The win over Duke came after back-to-back losses to Miami and No. 16 Florida State. UofL currently sits at 10-3, going 5-2 in conference play.

The team joins the UofL women's team in the Top 25. The Cards are currently the top-ranked team in the nation after holding off Syracuse and Wake Forest this week.

UofL women's team looks to keep its undefeated season going against Miami and North Carolina Tuesday and Thursday. The men's team will face Clemson Wednesday, Jan. 27.

