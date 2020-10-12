Louisville basketball to resume team activities following COVID-19 shutdown

The 4-0 Cards are currently ranked No. 25 by the Associated Press.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville men's basketball team is set to resume team activities this week following a pause due to COVID-19.

UofL canceled its game against UNC Greensboro Dec. 4 after a positive COVID-19 test within the program. The team can now participate in two days of individual or small group sessions Thursday and Friday before a full team practice Saturday.

The school said it will continue to look for a new date to possibly reschedule the Cards' game against Wisconsin Dec. 9, however said there is no current plan. Louisville's next game will be against NC State on Dec. 16.

Head Coach Chris Mack is expected to provide an update on the team Friday.

Louisville went 4-0 to start the season, and the team is now ranked No. 24 and No. 25 by USA Today and the Associated Press, respectively.

