'I wouldn't be in the position I am today without him': Josh Jamieson is final assistant coach for UofL men's basketball

Josh Jamieson and Kenny Payne met at Oregon, where Jamieson has been for the last 15 seasons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville men's basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne has hired his third and final assistant coach, Josh Jamieson from Oregon.

Jamieson and Payne met at Oregon, where Jamieson has been for the last 15 seasons. He served as executive director this past season and was director of operations the previous 14 seasons. He's also worked as an assistant coach at the University of Portland and as a high school assistant head coach at South Medford High School.

Payne said he is excited Jamieson is joining the staff.

“His experience in helping run a program and his basketball knowledge will be invaluable to me and our entire staff. Josh’s work ethic and passion for the job and young people will be essential to building a championship culture here at UofL," said Payne.

Oregon alumni Payton Pritchard said Jamieson is one of the closest people in his life outside of his parents.

”I wouldn't be in the position I am today without him. Having him as a person caring for me off the court as much as on the court to is what I think really made me excel in college," said Pritchard.

Another Oregon basketball alumni Luke Ridnour said he's never met anyone who works as hard as Jamieson does.

Jamieson said what truly won him over was the opportunity, and his belief in Payne.

"I have been blessed to work with Coach Payne and I share his unbreakable commitment to developing young men in a way that allows them to reach their true potential," said Jamieson.

