UofL announces attendance policies for field hockey, soccer matches

If you're attending UofL soccer and field hockey games this fall at Lynn Family and Trager Stadiums, here's what you need to know.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has announced policies for fans attending fall sports matches, particularly field hockey and soccer.

Here’s how things will change for fans, according to UofL:

Field Hockey

Attendance will be limited to approximately 20 percent capacity at Trager Stadium. Tickets will not be made available to the general public, but all home contests will be televised and/or streamed for those that can’t attend. Tickets will only be available to guests of Louisville student-athletes, coaches and visiting team, along with a limited number for UofL students.

Men’s & Women’s Soccer

Attendance will be socially distanced and limited to the south seating area of Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium. The west end, north berm, playground and Boyle-ing Point seating areas will be closed. Tickets will not be made available to the general public, but all home contests will be televised and/or streamed for those that can’t attend. Tickets will only be available to guests of Louisville student-athletes, coaches and visiting team, along with a limited number for UofL students.

COVID-19 Protocols

Stadium gates will open one hour prior to start time. Temperature checks will be conducted with appropriate space allowed to promote physical distancing. Anyone that has a reading of 100.4° or higher will be directed to a cool down area. After a 10-minute cool down period a second temperature check will be conducted. If the temperature displayed is 100.4° or higher the person will be refused entry.

A Clear Bag Policy remains in place UofL athletics facilities. Fans may bring one clear bag, either a one-gallon clear Ziploc-style storage bag, or a 12 x 6 x 12 inches clear tote bag. Fans will be asked to return non-approved bags or other items to their vehicle prior to stadium entry. Patrons are encouraged to have all items loose inside the clear bag for more efficient safe inspections. Clutch purses, billfolds or wallets cannot be placed in the clear bag.

UofL said all concession stands are going cashless for the 2020 season. They will accept credit cards but not mobile payments including Apple Pay, Google Pay, etc.

Attendees will always have to wear masks unless they are “actively” eating or drinking. Children 5-years-old and under are not required to wear a mask.

Officials say social distancing will be enforced throughout the stadium.

Soccer begins Friday at 8 p.m. when the men take on Wake Forest at Lynn Stadium.

Field Hockey starts Saturday at 1 p.m. at Trager Stadium.

The women’s soccer match against Syracuse kicks off on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.