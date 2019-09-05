LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After the board of trustees voted to give Neeli Bendapudi a $75,000 raise, the University Louisville president has announced she will be donating the money back to the school.

Bendapudi, who was hired in April 2018, came to Louisville after athletic and academic scandals plagued the school. Her initial salary was set at $650,000, but after reviewing her first year, the board decided to raise her salary and bonus.

The board officially announced it would increase Bendapudi's annual salary from $650,000 to $725,000, and upgrading her performance bonus from $130,000 to $150,000, a 12% increase.

Bendapudi, however, announced on Twitter she will be donating the raise back to the school.

"I am so grateful to the Board for the praise and the raise! In honor of the Cards who are graduating this weekend, it is my honor to donate the raise to U of L," Bendapudi tweeted. "Go Cards!!"

The changes in Bendapudi's salary begin July 1.

