Vince Tyra is leaving UofL, submits resignation letter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Board of Trustees announced on Wednesday changes to their employment agreement with Athletic Director Vince Tyra which opened the door for him to leave the university.

According to documents, Tyra submitted his resignation letter to Louisville on Thursday with an effective date of Dec. 8.

Previous reporting suggested Tyra was the top candidate for the athletic director position at Florida State University, but a clause in his contract kept him from accepting an AD position with other schools within the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

However, it does not appear Tyra will be going to FSU anytime soon.

Following his resignation, the Seminoles named Michael Alford as Florida State's next athletic director.

After three days of closed-door meetings, members of the board voted to remove the no-complete clause, as well as a requirement that Tyra provide 30 days' notice before choosing to terminate his contract. Board members said the decision was unanimous.

Tyra took over UofL’s athletic director job in 2018 after serving in an interim role for six months.

Louisville's next steps is to fill the position with an interim athletic director in the short term followed by officially filling the role in the long term.

University officials told WHAS11 News that there is no timeline as to how long that could take.

