LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville center Steven Enoch joins teammate Jordan Nwora in entering his name into the 2019 NBA Draft pool, the university confirmed.

The junior transfer from UConn announced his decision to enter the draft Friday, March 29, but said he will not hire an agent, keeping his eligibility if he chooses to return for his senior year.

”The NBA has always been a long term goal, and this is a wonderful way for me to evaluate myself and find out where I stand,” Enoch said. “I will not be hiring an agent at this time. I am grateful for the continued support I have received since coming to Louisville and I am a Cardinal forever.”

Enoch scored double digits in 17 games in his first season with the Cardinals, including 14 points and seven rebounds against Minnesota in the NCAA Tournament.

