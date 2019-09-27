LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC riders will soon have a little piece of history to rest on as they wait for their bus.

120 seats saved from the Old Cardinal Stadium demolition in March will be installed at 15 bus stops along Bardstown Road and Barret Avenue.

The project saves the stadium seats from going to the landfill and allows more seating at bus stops.

After the installations, 25 other units will go out across the city. Below is a map of the stops along Bardstown Road.

RELATED: Old Cardinal Stadium demolition underway

RELATED: Seats from Old Cardinal Stadium will be available for purchase on Monday

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.