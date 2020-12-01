LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 20 points, Jazmine Jones scored 10 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter and No. 7 Louisville topped Wake Forest 75-61 for its eighth consecutive victory.

Louisville led by 19 early in the third and needed that cushion as the Demon Deacons entered the fourth down 55-47.

Three layups by Jones sandwiched around one by Evans put Louisville up by 14 with just six minutes left.

Ivana Raca had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest, which had a three-game winning streak snapped.