TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime to rally No. 6 Florida State from a double-digit deficit and beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67 on Monday night.

Patrick Williams' thunderous dunk put an exclamation point to a 15-0 run that put the Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ahead for good. Florida State outscored Louisville 50-27 in the second half and extended its home winning streak to 22 games.

Devin Vassell and M.J. Walker each scored 12 points for FSU, which set a school record for ACC regular-season wins with three remaining in the 20-game schedule.

Ryan McMahon scored 14 points and Jordan Nwora had 13 points and eight rebounds for Louisville (23-6, 14-4), which went more than seven minutes without a field goal during one second-half stretch.

The Cardinals played shorthanded most of the night after junior center Malik Williams injured his left foot minutes into the game. He returned to the bench with a boot on the foot.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals shot well in the first half, making 52% before cooling off to just 32% in the second.

Florida State: The Seminoles shot 50% in each half and overcame nine first-half turnovers to complete a season sweep of Louisville.

UP NEXT

Louisville hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Florida State visits Clemson on Saturday.