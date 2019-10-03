GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Jessica Shepard snipped the net, then gave it a twirl over her head.

That's fitting — she and Notre Dame did some of their best work around the rim.

Shepard had a season-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, and the fourth-ranked Fighting Irish claimed their fifth Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title in six years by routing No. 3 Louisville 99-79 on Sunday.

Tournament MVP Jackie Young added 21 points and 10 rebounds, Brianna Turner had 20 points and Marina Mabrey and Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 apiece for the top-seeded Irish (30-3).

The defending national champs never trailed in beating the Cardinals for the second time this season and avenging their loss in last year's ACC championship game — their only one in conference tournament play since joining the ACC in 2013-14.

"When you beat ranked teams by as much as we did this weekend, I think it sends a great message" to the rest of the nation, coach Muffet McGraw said.

Notre Dame outscored Louisville 72-40 in the paint and built a 44-29 rebounding edge. The Cardinals didn't have one key player to start the game, lost another and frequently used a four-guard lineup.

"Coming into the game, we knew we had a mismatch," Shepard said. "The guards did a great job of passing the ball inside. ... You can just throw it up to the rim and watch (Turner) get it."

Bionca Dunham scored 18 points and ACC player of the year Asia Durr finished with 15 for the second-seeded and short-handed Cardinals (29-3). The ACC's second-best 3-point-shooting team shot a season-worst 11 percent from long range and missed all 12 3s they tried over the final 25 minutes.

"This is not our final goal," Durr said. "We've just got to learn from it and continue to push forward."