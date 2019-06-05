SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The fourth-ranked Louisville baseball team plated eight runs in the first five innings and rolled to an 8-2 victory to complete the three-game sweep at Notre Dame on Sunday at Frank Eck Stadium.

Louisville (39-9, 18-6 ACC) extended its winning streak to nine straight on the season. The Cardinals have now won 19 consecutive against Notre Dame and 14 straight in South Bend.

The sweep was the fourth in conference play for UofL in 2019, three of which have been on the road. The Cardinals are four games up on North Carolina State and five up in the loss column on Florida State in the ACC Atlantic Division with six conference games remaining.

Glenn Albanese got the call on Sunday for Louisville, making his first collegiate start. The sophomore held the Irish scoreless for the first two innings, before a two-run home run in the third marked the only blemish against him in his outing.

Albanese (1-0) struck out three over his three innings of work to earn the first victory of his career.

The Louisville offense backed up its starter, scoring in each of the first five innings. Lucas Dunn doubled on the fourth pitch of the game and scored on Logan Wyatt’s groundout to give the Cardinals a first inning run for the 25th time on the season.

In the second, Jared Poland took a four-pitch walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Justin Lavey then doubled Louisville’s lead with a single back through the middle. Danny Oriente cashed in a run in the third with a groundball of his own that scored Jake Snider and stretched the lead to 3-0.

Notre Dame (19-26, 12-15) hit the two-out homer in the bottom half of the third, but the Cardinals quickly answered right back.

The first five Louisville batters reached to start the fourth inning, including a bases loaded walk to Snider and a two-run single for Tyler Fitzgerald. Oriente picked up his second RBI later in the inning with a sacrifice fly to cap the four-run inning.

Snider drew a second walk with the bases loaded in the fifth to finish off the offensive attack for the day, and Louisville’s pitching staff handled it the rest of the way.

Bryan Hoeing was the first man out of the bullpen on Sunday for the Cardinals. The senior held the Irish scoreless for 3.2 innings, striking out six. Adam Elliott entered with two on and two out in the seventh and squelched the rally with a strikeout. Elliott then tossed a scoreless eighth before exiting with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth.

Shay Smiddy entered with the bags full and slammed the door shut with a strikeout and groundout to close out the game and the series.

Fitzgerald was 3-for-5 with a pair of RBIs to lead the way at the plate for UofL. Lavey reached three times with two singles and a walk, driving in one and scoring a run.

Next up for the Cardinals is a nationally televised top-five showdown against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., ET, with the game set to be shown on ESPNU.