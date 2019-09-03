GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Asia Durr scored 24 points, and No. 3 Louisville pulled away to beat Clemson 75-67 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Dana Evans had seven of her 15 points during a fourth-quarter run that helped the second-seeded Cardinals (28-2) separate themselves from the Tigers and advance to the semifinals for the fifth time in five years in the ACC.

RELATED: Asia Durr named ACC Player, Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Arica Carter added 10 points and Sam Fuehring finished with 14 rebounds for Louisville, which trailed 60-54 entering the fourth before outscoring Clemson 19-5 during the first 3½ minutes. The Cardinals held the Tigers to 2-of-11 shooting during that span.

Aliyah Collier and Simone Westbrook scored 17 points apiece while Kobi Thornton and Danielle Edwards each finished with 11 for the seventh-seeded Tigers (19-12). Playing in their first quarterfinal since 2009, they were denied their first appearance in the semifinals in 18 years.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: For more than 30 minutes, the Tigers looked capable of pulling the first seismic upset at the tournament and giving themselves their biggest victory under first-year coach Amanda Butler, the ACC's coach of the year. Though they lost their shooting touch - and lost their advantage in the paint - in the fourth, they served notice that they'll be a tough out in the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville: The Cardinals found out how tough it is to defend a tournament championship. Playing as a reigning champ for the first time in a quarter-century - the year after they won the Metro Conference title in 1993 - they took the Tigers' best shot but made all the plays down the stretch of their fourth straight ACC Tournament victory.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Awaits an at-large selection to the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville: Advances to Saturday's ACC semifinals.