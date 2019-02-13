LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Cam Reddish made a tying 3-pointer with 1:28 left and the go-ahead free throws with 14 seconds remaining, helping No. 2 Duke overcome a 23-point second-half deficit to beat No. 16 Louisville 71-69 on Tuesday night.

After making 2 of 17 shots to open the second half, the Blue Devils (22-2, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got hot and shut down the Cardinals over the final 9:54. Zion Williamson (27 points, 12 rebounds) ignored foul trouble and instead drew whistles in his favor, making 8 of 9 from the line before Reddish added a couple of 3s in between free throws - the last two of which followed an official review of a play under Duke's basket.

Christen Cunningham tried to tie it for Louisville (17-8, 8-4), but his jumper in the lane bounced off the rim and into Williamson's hands as the final seconds ticked off. The Blue Devils celebrated as they left the court after completing the second-biggest second-half comeback in program history.

Reddish scored 16 of his 22 points after halftime and RJ Barrett added 13 for Duke, which won its eighth in a row despite shooting a season-low 37 percent from the field.

Jordan Nwora had 23 points and Dwaynme Sutton 15 for Louisville, which dropped its second straight. The Cardinals shot 42 percent but just 9 of 24 in the second half.