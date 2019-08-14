LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Louisville Athletics announced it is introducing mobile ticketing as the primary source of entry for all Women's Basketball home games.

The athletics department said this is part of a multi-year plan that started in 2018. They said all sporting events will be completely mobile by 2020. Men's basketball and football are set to be the next events to make the switch next season.

Mobile ticketing gives fans the chance to manage, view, scan, transfer and sell tickets with a mobile device.

Louisville Athletics said season tickets will not be mailed this year. Season tickets will be uploaded to the My Cardinal Account for fans to manage, once the women's full basketball schedule is released in September.

Women’s basketball season ticket holders and single-game buyers can get their tickets by downloading the official CardsMobile App, it is available for free on Apple and Android devices.

Step-by-step instructions and tutorials are available here. You may also contact the Louisville Athletics Ticket Office at (502) 852-5151 or tickets@gocards.com for help.

