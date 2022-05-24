Former UofL great Milt Wagner joins men's basketball staff

The 1986 NCAA Champion was a teammate of Coach Kenny Payne's and will serve as director of player development and alumni relations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another familiar face is joining the University of Louisville men’s basketball staff.

Milt Wagner, who was part of the 1986 Louisville NCAA Championship team and a teammate of new Coach Kenny Payne, will join the staff as director of player development and alumni relations.

Payne announced the appointment of Wagner during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity to have my brother Milt “Ice” Wagner with me every day to help me build the championship culture I’m trying to establish,” said Payne, who was a teammate of Wagner when the Cardinals won the 1986 NCAA Championship. “He is truly one of the most beloved Cardinals of all time both by the fans and by his teammates and our former players. Milt is another great hire that comes with an NCAA championship and an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers. I’m sure our Card fans will welcome home your own Ice Man in Milt.”

If you’re a die-hard Cardinals fan, you know that Milt was one of the most prolific scores during the team’s history from 1981 to 1986.

Wagner ranks sixth in all-time scoring with 1,834 points.

Wagner said returning to his alma mater and working with Payne was an “honor.”

“Louisville is my second home and I’ve always wanted to return here to work with this historic program that I contributed my blood, sweat and tears for as a student-athlete. I’m thrilled to be here with a terrific staff and help this program achieve at the highest level,” he said.

Wagner’s has the honor of having his jersey hanging at the KFC Yum Center and was inducted into the UofL Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004.

