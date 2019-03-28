LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora will enter his name in the 2019 NBA Draft pool, the University of Louisville confirmed Thursday.

Despite putting his name in, Nwora said he will maintain eligibility to return to Louisville next season if he receives feedback suggesting he should continue to develop his skills.

“Because of the ability to test the waters without losing eligibility, it seems like the perfect opportunity for me to try out with NBA teams and get feedback from them directly regarding my strengths and weaknesses,” Nwora said.

The sophomore forward was UofL's leading scorer this season, helping the Cardinals to the NCAA Tournament after the team was originally picked to finish 11th in the ACC.

