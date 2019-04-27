LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville forward Jordan Nwora has been invited to participate in the 2019 NBA Draft Combine to be staged in Chicago on May 14-19.

Nwora entered his name in the 2019 NBA Draft pool earlier this month, but is taking the necessary steps to maintain his collegiate eligibility to allow a return for his third season with the Cardinals. As a participant at the combine, Nwora will have the opportunity to engage in multiple drills, measurements, interviews and extensive evaluation by NBA personnel.

Honored as the 2019 ACC Most Improved Player, Nwora was the second-most improved scorer in the nation with his 17.0 scoring average (sixth in the ACC), up 11.3 points per game from his 5.7 average a year ago. The All-ACC third team selection is one of five players in the ACC who scored 20 or more points on at least 13 occasions this season. Nwora scored in double figures in 31 of 34 games and produced nine double-doubles this season.

A sophomore from Buffalo, N.Y., Nwora was UofL's leader in scoring and rebounding (7.7 rpg, ninth in the ACC). He was also among the ACC leaders in field goal percentage (.446, 12th), three-point field goal percentage (.374, ninth), three-pointers made per game (2.3, 11th), defensive rebounds (6.44 per game, fourth) and minutes played (31.9 per game, 21st). He was named to the USBWA All-District IV team and NABC All-District 2 team.

An exercise science major who was named to the All-ACC Academic men's basketball team, Nwora scored a career-high 32 points against Boston College in Louisville with 10 rebounds and four assists. Honored on the 2018 NIT Season Tip-Off All-Tournament team in November, he made at least three three-pointers on 16 occasions this season.

Nwora helped Louisville achieve a 20-14 record against the nation’s fourth-toughest schedule and participate in its 39th NCAA Tournament. Picked in the preseason to finish 11th in the ACC, UofL attained a 10-8 conference record and earned a tie for sixth in the final regular season standings.