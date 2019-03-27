ATLANTA — Asia Durr has been named one of four finalists for the 2019 Wade Trophy, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced today.

The University of Louisville senior guard joins Megan Gustafson of Iowa, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Teaira McCowan of Mississippi State in the running for the best player in college women's basketball.

The winner will be announced during the 2019 WBCA Convention on Thursday, April 4, in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Durr, named ACC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, averages 21.3 points per game for the Cardinals. She is a first team espnW All-American and second in school history and fifth all-time in the ACC with 2,447 points.

Louisville will play Oregon State in the Sweet 16 Friday at 9:30 p.m.

