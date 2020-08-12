Louisville WR Tutu Atwell entering NFL Draft

The wide receiver made the announcement in a heartfelt post on social media explaining that he would not play in Saturday’s game against Wake Forest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville football star Tutu Atwell is entering the NFL Draft.

The wide receiver made the announcement in a heartfelt post on social media explaining that he would not play in Saturday’s game against Wake Forest.

“After great consideration and numerous discussions with my family, I have decided to forgo my remaining college eligibility and officially enter the 2021 NFL Draft,” he said.

Atwell, one of the most explosive players in the country leads the Cards in receiving and receiving touchdowns.

For his career at Louisville, he caught 140 passes for a little more than 2,300 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Atwell thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you for allowing me to play the game that I love in front of so many of you. I have had an amazing experience and I will always keep the University of Louisville near and dear to my heart.”

To my teammates, fans coaches, and family, thank you 🙏🏾 💯 pic.twitter.com/UC6qXWh5xD — Tutu Atwell Jr (@c5_atwell) December 8, 2020

