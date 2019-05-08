LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Season tickets are on sale for the University of Louisville's 14-game home women's basketball schedule in the KFC Yum! Center.



The Cardinals will host seven opponents that reached postseason play a season ago, seven won 20-plus games and five played in the NCAA Tournament.



Louisville will host Western Kentucky, Murray State, Central Michigan, UT Chattanooga and Boise State in non-conference play. In Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Cardinals will host Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.



The dates for the non-conference games, along with the Notre Dame game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, were released last week. The remainder of the ACC dates are scheduled to be released in September.



Reserved Season Tickets are available for just $135 for adults, $105 for seniors (55-and-over) and $75 for those 18 and younger.

Fans can also purchase a CardsPass for $75. CardsPass is our flexible mobile season ticketing program that guarantees a seat to all 2019-20 Louisville women's basketball regular-season home games. CardsPass holders will get best availability on a game-by-game basis, however, seat locations will change every game.



If you purchase tickets on Aug. 5, you will automatically be enrolled into our Walz Wednesday drawings. In these drawings, fans can win exclusive Louisville women's basketball prizes. Every Wednesday through September, each season ticket holder that has purchased or renewed Louisville women's basketball season tickets will be entered to win a Jeff Walz signed item.



Click here to purchase season tickets or by visiting the UofL Ticket Office, located near Gate 2 of Cardinal Stadium at 2800 South Floyd Street, on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by calling 502-852-5151.



Additional information is available online at www.GoCards.com/wbbtickets or by emailing the UofL ticket office at tickets@gocards.com.



