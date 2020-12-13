Louisville women's basketball postpones Florida State match

The Cards were scheduled to take on Florida State on Dec. 17.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville women’s basketball team is postponing another game following the program pausing team-related activities due to COVID-19.

It’s the second time this week had to postpone a game. They were supposed to play North Carolina on Sunday.

The team had a positive COVID-19 and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program.

Officials with the university said the team is adhering to the outline protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

