Louisville women's basketball postpones Florida State match

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville women’s basketball team is postponing another game following the program pausing team-related activities due to COVID-19.
The Cards were scheduled to take on Florida State on Dec. 17.
It’s the second time this week had to postpone a game. They were supposed to play North Carolina on Sunday.
The team had a positive COVID-19 and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program.
Officials with the university said the team is adhering to the outline protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.
