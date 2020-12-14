No. 23 Louisville to face No. 12 Wisconsin in rescheduled ACC/Big Ten challenge match

The teams were originally supposed to play on Dec. 9, but it was postponed when the men’s program was paused indefinitely due to COVID-19.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team will head back to the court this weekend after a brief pause.

The Cards face No. 12-ranked Wisconsin on Saturday at noon in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The teams were originally supposed to play on Dec. 9, but it was postponed when the men’s program was paused indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Two other games that were supposed to be played on Dec. 4 and Dec. 16 have also been postponed.

The Cards had their first practice on Saturday and has been following protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

The team also moved up two spots to No. 23 on the AP Top 25 poll.

The Cards and Badgers will air on ESPN2.

