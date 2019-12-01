CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — One game after Chris Mack called his defense "deplorable," the Louisville Cardinals held No. 12 North Carolina to their lowest scoring total this season, winning 83-62.

The Cards' defense came up big in Dean Smith Center, keeping the Tar Heels to just 28 points in the second half and setting a school record for largest margin of victory vs. an AP-ranked team on the road. The loss was North Carolina's worst home loss since 2002.

Louisville native Dwayne Sutton led the team with 17 points, seven assists and nine rebound. Jordan Nwora and Steven Enoch also scored 17 points.