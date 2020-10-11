Louisville releases 2020-21 men's basketball schedule

Outside of bubble play, UofL will play two additional non-conference opponents: Wisconsin and Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville has announced its men's basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season.

UofL will start its season with the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic at KFC Yum! Center before taking on Wisconsin in Madison for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. ACC play begins Dec. 16, with the Cards hosting NC State.

Outside of its bubble tournament and ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Louisville will only play one other non-conference game against the University of Kentucky Dec. 26.

Louisville is scheduled to play six ACC opponents twice — Boston College, Duke, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech. Mid-week games are still to be decided between a Tuesday or Wednesday.

While UofL is ranked outside the AP Top 25 to start the season, five ACC teams were ranked, with UVA at No. 4 in the country. The Cards will end the regular season with a home game against the Cavaliers.

Capacity at the Yum! Center has been set to 15%, approved by Gov. Andy Beshear's office. UofL season ticket holders will receive an email about their seat selection time ahead of the season.

Ahead of the schedule release, UofL announced two players would miss several weeks with injuries. Senior co-caption Malik Williams could miss up to 12 weeks after developing a fracture in his right foot, an injury that has sidelined him before.

Graduate transfer Charles Minlend will be out six weeks with an MCL sprain, the Cards announced Monday. UofL said he suffered the sprain in his left knee during practice the week before.

Louisville opens the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois at the KFC Yum! Center.

