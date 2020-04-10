Louisville soccer claims 2-1 Victory over Notre Dame

Louisville (1-2-0, 1-0-0 ACC) got off to a fast start in the conference opener, netting a goal in the 13th minute.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s soccer team opened up ACC play with a 2-1 victory over Notre Dame Saturday at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium.

Bradley Sample played a pass through to Pedro Fonseca on the right side of the box, and the junior centered a perfect ball that was tapped home by Elijah Amo. The goal was the first of the year for Amo, who was playing in his first match of 2020.

Notre Dame (1-2-0, 0-1-0) got the goal back in the 35th minute, with a similar cross leading to a goal right in front of the net.

The Cardinals outshot the Irish 4-3 in the first half and the match was all even through 45 minutes.

For the third consecutive match, Louisville scored quickly into the second half. Fonseca used some nifty footwork inside the box, beating multiple defenders and eventually drawing a foul and a penalty kick in the 51st minute.

The Brazilian forward then stepped up and slotted home the penalty kick to push the Cardinals back in front with the eventual game-winner.

The Irish didn’t go quietly over the final 40 minutes, outshooting UofL 10-3 in the second half. However, Jake Gelnovatch recorded three saves on the afternoon and helped the Cardinals secure the victory.

Louisville will head on the road for the next two contests, starting next Friday night with a road match at Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET in Charlottesville.

