LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team is ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season, debuting at No. 23 in the Jan. 21 poll.

It is the first time the Cardinals have been ranked in the poll since early last season, when UofL was No. 17 in the Nov. 27, 2017 poll. Louisville has been ranked in the Associated Press poll on 625 occasions, sixth most all-time.

UofL had been unranked in the first 11 polls of the 2018-19 season, receiving 11 votes in the preseason poll. The Cardinals are No. 17 in the NCAA’s NET ranking.

The Cardinals also debuted this week at No. 24 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Cardinals, who received 10 votes in the preseason poll, had last appeared in the USA Today poll at No. 17 on Nov. 27, 2017.

Louisville (13-5, 4-1 ACC), currently in a six-way tie for first place in the ACC, are back in action on Thursday at 8 p.m. in a Top 25 matchup against No. 21 NC State (15-3, 3-2 ACC).

The University of Kentucky ranked #8 in the most recent poll.