LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville junior forward Malik Williams is sidelined after suffering a broken bone in his right foot, according to officials.

Williams suffered the injury during Friday’s practice.

Officials say Williams had a screw inserted into his fifth metatarsal on Monday at Norton Hospital.

He’s expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks for recovery.

