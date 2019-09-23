LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville junior forward Malik Williams is sidelined after suffering a broken bone in his right foot, according to officials.
Williams suffered the injury during Friday’s practice.
Officials say Williams had a screw inserted into his fifth metatarsal on Monday at Norton Hospital.
He’s expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks for recovery.
