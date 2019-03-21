DES MOINES, Iowa — The Louisville Cardinals' tournament run ended with a 86-76 first round loss to 10 seed Minnesota in Des Moines Thursday.

The Cards were unable to keep up with a Gopher squad that shot 40.7% from the three-point line, led by freshman Gabe Kalscheur. Kalscheur hit 5-11 threes, finishing the game with 24 points and 8 rebounds.

Senior transfer Christen Cunningham scored 22 for the Cards, but Mack's defense was unable to contain Minnesota, never leading in the second half. Junior Steven Enoch led the Cards in scoring in the first half before getting in a little bit of foul trouble. Enoch finished the game with 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Minnesota will face the winner of Michigan State and Bradley Saturday.