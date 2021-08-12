x
University Of Louisville

UofL basketball's 'Louisville Live' coming to Churchill Downs in September

The annual preseason basketball event featuring the men's and women's teams will be held the same night as Downs after Dark at the racetrack Sept. 18.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville's annual preseason basketball event featuring the Cardinals' men's and women's teams, "Louisville Live," is heading to Churchill Downs.

The event will be staged at the legendary racetrack during the same evening as 'Downs After Dark' Sept. 18. 

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first race starts at 6 p.m. with "Louisville Live" launching at 7:15 p.m. A portable court will be placed outdoor on the Plaza inside Gate 1 of Churchill Downs with multiple team activities planned.

During Louisville Live, UofL's 1986 NCAA Championship men's basketball team will be in attendance signing autographs before the current Cardinals take the court. The '86 champs will be honored at the UofL's football team's game Sept. 17.

The event is free for UofL students, with more information on claiming tickets to be provided later. General admission tickets for the evening start at $12 and may be purchased online.

