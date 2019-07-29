LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville and Indiana have made the cut as the best places to watch college soccer.

The NCAA put together the fan-influenced list after asking the question, “what makes a college stadium great?”

They narrowed it down to a list of 11.

The University of Louisville’s Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium was praised for its fan views from every angle and how it was modeled after MLS’s Sporting KC stadium.

Indiana University’s Bill Armstrong stadium also made the cut after their renovations nearly 20 years ago. This facility also hosted the 1992 Men’s Olympic Soccer team.

