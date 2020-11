The ACC announced some schedule changes for the remainder of the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The ACC has announced changes to the University of Louisville football program’s schedule as colleges continue to navigate around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cards were supposed to play at Boston College on Nov. 27 but now they will host Wake Forest on Nov. 28 which was scheduled for Dec. 5.

They will close out the regular season at Boston College on Dec. 12.