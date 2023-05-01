'We're going back to our roots': Louisville football changing up field design at L&N Stadium

The university is ready for the football program's next chapter and is changing the field for the first time in 10 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After more than a decade, the University of Louisville is giving the playing surface at L&N Stadium a brand new look.

The university unveiled the design featuring the “retro Heisman Bird” saying the look infuse the history and its tradition while gearing up for the football program’s next chapter.

The design also captures traditional varsity lettering in the endzones, and university officials said it is in the same spirit of the basketball court design in 2019 that features the Dunking Bird.

UofL said they began replacing the playing surface on Apr. 24 and said the project is expected to be completed by early June.

The new turf is expected to lower incidence of injuries while optimizing performance and safety for student-athletes.

UofL said the old field will be sectioned off and given to season ticket members who have selected the option as part of their benefits next season.

UofL will begin their home schedule on Sept. 7 against Murray State.

We'll stop stiff-arming you now...



We're going back to our roots 🤝#GoCards pic.twitter.com/Kvb1ktkC4i — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) May 1, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.