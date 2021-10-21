UofL football hosting food drive for Boston College game

Fans are encouraged to drop off canned goods and hygiene products in donation boxes located at Cardinal Stadium entry gates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — University of Louisville (UofL) football is hosting a food drive for the upcoming home game against Boston College Oct. 23.

Fans are encouraged to bring canned goods, rice, cereal, fruit cups and microwavable food for donation boxes located at Cardinal Stadium entry gates, the Alley and the Kroger Ultimate Tailgate in the Planet Fitness Purple Lot. Hygiene products are also needed.

The Kroger Zero Hunger Food Drive benefits the Commonwealth Credit Union Cardinal Cupboard.

Through fundraising and food drives, the Commonwealth Credit Union Cardinal Cupboard’s increases accessibility to food and health products to reduce their financial burden on local families.

The organization opens this access to all UofL students, staff, and faculty.

"Kroger believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable and delicious food, no matter who you are," Kroger spokeswoman Erin Grant said. "Our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan is our commitment to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste across our company by 2025."

The Cards currently sit at 3-3 following a bye week and are favored by six points against Boston College.

