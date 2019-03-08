LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The University of Louisville football program will hold its Fan Fest on Aug. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Sun Tan City Bronze lot at Cardinal Stadium.

Fans can get posters, schedule cards, and food and drinks for free. Family activities and inflatables will be found throughout the parking lot.

UofL head coach Scott Satterfield and the football team will sign autographs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., while fans also will have the opportunity to hear from fall sports coaches and student-athletes.

Those in attendance are asked to park in the Purple Lot A and Bronze Lot D and F free of charge.

The Tailgate Guys, the nation's leader in premium tailgate and event services, will be onsite for a demonstration of their amenities. The company partnered with UofL athletics to provide full-season packages include that include a variety of turnkey tailgate services that inclusive of reserved locations, tents, chairs, tables, coolers, and other tailgating essentials

The women’s volleyball team also will conduct its Red and Black scrimmage in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena at 6 p.m. and the women’s soccer squad hosts Butler in a preseason match at 7:30 p.m. in Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium.

The Cardinals open the 2019 football season on Sept. 2 at 8 p.m. They will be hosting Notre Dame for the first time in a nationally televised game.