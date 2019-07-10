LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After snapping a nine-game conference losing streak, four University of Louisville football players were named the Atlantic Coast Conference Players of the Week on Monday.



Javian Hawkins was tabbed the Back of the Week; Seth Dawkins was named the Receiver of the Week; Blanton Creque was voted the Special Teams; and Mekhi Becton was selected the Offensive Lineman of the Week.



A native of Titusville, Fla., Hawkins rushed for 172 yards on 25 carries, scoring on a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of the win over Boston College. It was the third 100-yard game this season for Hawkins, who is third in the league in rushing at 112.40 yards per game.



Dawkins exploded in the win over Boston College, catching six passes for a career high 170 yards and a touchdown. He put the Cardinals up 14-7 with a 59-yard reception and also added a 77-yard catch later in the game.



Creque kicked two field goals in the win, including a 41-yard field goal with 1:02 remaining in the game to give the Cardinals a 41-39 victory. He also hit from 34 yards in the third quarter.



Becton, the team's starting offensive tackle, was a key component in the Cardinals accumulating a season high 664 yards of total offense, including 236 yards rushing in the 41-39 victory over Boston College on Saturday.



The Highland Springs, Va., native played 80 snaps and graded out at 88 percent, while recording eight knockdown blocks.



The Cardinals return to action on the road Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff versus No. 19 Wake Forest that will be televised on the ACC Network.





