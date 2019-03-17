LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Cardinals are going dancing.

Chris Mack and company will face 10 seed Minnesota Thursday in Des Moines.

Minnesota finished the season seventh in the Big Ten, defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament before losing to Michigan. The Gophers are coached by Richard Pitino, the son of former Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino.

The Cards finished sixth in the ACC, losing to Virginia in the ACC tournament. When playing the same opponent, the two teams are equal. Louisville defeated Michigan State earlier in the season, but lost to Indiana, while Minnesota lost to Michigan State and defeated Indiana.

