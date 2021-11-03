Louisville falls to Duke in ACC tournament

David Johnson and Carlik Jones were the only Cards to score more than six points.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke continues its quest to become ACC tournament champs, defeating Louisville 70-56 in the second round.

Mark Williams led the Blue Devils with 23 points and 19 rebounds, while Matthew Hurt put up 20 points. David Johnson and Carlik Jones were the only Cards to score more than six points.

Less than two week ago, Jones took over to beat the Blue Devils in OT — essentially ending Duke's chance for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

UofL will have to wait until Selection Sunday to see whether they will make the NCAA tournament. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has the Cards as one of the last four byes in the tourney, but said they could "easily slide" to one of the last four in by the end of the weekend.

Louisville is 2-5 in the ACC tournament since joining the conference in 2014.

The University of Louisville women's team fell to No. 3 North Carolina State in the ACC championship Sunday.

