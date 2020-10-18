Fighting Irish holds off Cardinals for a 12-7 victory

Notre Dame controlled the clock for more than 36 minutes, including a game-ending 14-play drive that burned the final 7:55.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kyren Williams ran for 127 yards and Ian Book had a 13-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter that gave No. 4 Notre Dame the lead for good as the Fighting Irish held off Louisville for a 12-7 victory.

Williams ran 25 times and had his third 100-yard game of the season as the Irish won their 22nd straight at Notre Dame Stadium. It came against an inspired 3-4 Louisville defense that spent most of the afternoon on the field.

