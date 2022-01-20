Louisville ends three-game losing streak, tops Boston College 67-54

The Atlantic Coast Conference game started 75 minutes late as workers repaired a leak in the north end of Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center arena.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sydney Curry returned from injury to score 13 points, with Noah Locke and Jae’Lyn Withers each adding 10 points as Louisville beat Boston College 67-54 Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Curry, who missed Saturday’s loss at Pittsburgh with an ankle injury, and Locke took charge after halftime with consecutive three-point plays for a 44-37 lead. Curry had seven rebounds and has averaged 12.3 pounds over his last four games.

"We are happy we won," Louisville head coach Chris Mack said in the postgame conference. "We have to learn from the things we have to clean up."

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 22 points for the Eagles.

Louisville now leads the all-time series against Boston College 10-4, including a perfect 5-0 mark at home.

The Atlantic Coast Conference game started 75 minutes late as workers repaired a leak in the north end of Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center arena.

Yum! Center General Manager Eric Grangier said the source was a slight tear in a seam that could possibly be due to a sudden drop in temperature. It was patched and after walking the roof, crews didn’t find other leaks.

