Louisville beats Georgia Tech 68-58 for third win of season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville beat Georgia Tech for their third win of the season.

The Cards (2-19) beat the Yellow Jackets (8-13) 68-58 Wednesday evening at the KFC Yum! Center.

Jae'Lyn Withers was the highest-scoring Cardinal with 19 points this game.

This is the Cardinals' first ACC win of the season and their first win of 2023.

Louisville 62-55 with 1:29 to play…. The people are having fun in the arena. — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) February 2, 2023

