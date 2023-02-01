x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
University Of Louisville

Louisville beats Georgia Tech 68-58 for third win of season

This is the Cardinals first ACC win of the season and their first win of 2023.
Credit: AP
Louisville head coach Kenny Payne calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville beat Georgia Tech for their third win of the season.

The Cards (2-19) beat the Yellow Jackets (8-13) 68-58 Wednesday evening at the KFC Yum! Center.

Jae'Lyn Withers was the highest-scoring Cardinal with 19 points this game.

This is the Cardinals' first ACC win of the season and their first win of 2023.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Louisville Women's Basketball Coach Jeff Walz shares success

Before You Leave, Check This Out