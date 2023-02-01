Louisville beats Georgia Tech 68-58 for third win of season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville beat Georgia Tech for their third win of the season.
The Cards (2-19) beat the Yellow Jackets (8-13) 68-58 Wednesday evening at the KFC Yum! Center.
Jae'Lyn Withers was the highest-scoring Cardinal with 19 points this game.
This is the Cardinals' first ACC win of the season and their first win of 2023.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.