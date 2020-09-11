Louisville's Minlend out 6 weeks with MCL sprain

Graduate transfer Charles Minlend was the top scorer for the University of San Francisco during his redshirt junior season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just two days after announcing senior Malik Williams would miss up to 12 weeks, Louisville men's basketball announced guard Charles Minlend will be out for six weeks with a sprained MCL.

UofL said the graduate transfer suffered the sprained MCL in his left knee during practice Thursday. A MRI at Norton Audubon Hospital confirmed the diagnosis.

Minlend was the top scorer for the University of San Francisco during his redshirt junior season, earning All-WCC second team honors. Louisville head coach Chris Mack said 6'4", 220-pound guard had been having a good preseason up to the injury.

"He has been a positive presence every day from the moment he arrived in June," Mack said. "We will miss him on the floor until mid-December. Knowing Charles, he will do everything needed to get back on the floor ready to go."

Williams, a co-captain for the Cards, developed a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his right foot during the preseason. He is expected to undergo surgery to repair the break sometime this week. This is the second straight year Williams has been sidelined due to injury in his right foot.

Louisville opens the 2020-21 season on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois at the KFC Yum! Center.

